On Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 Ronnie Lea Simpson, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 61.
Ron as he was called by friends and family was born on Dec 7, 1957 in West Valley, UT to Ronald and Marjorie (Lea) Simpson. On May 14, 1976, he married Debbie Marchelle Lemmon. They raised two daughters, Marchelle and Tracy and two sons, Adam and Brad,
Ron had a passion for bowling, gardening, camping, hunting and dogs . He also loved to work on cars and trucks. He was always there for family and friends and was quick to lend a hand to anyone that needed it. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Ron loved to laugh, and more than anything to share that laughter with others. As he was fond of saying: "I'm sweet and innocent and little on the shy side".
Ron was preceded in death by his mother, June and his father, Ron. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his four children, Marchelle (Anton) Smart, Adam (Baybe) Simpson, Brad and Tracy (Daniel) Butler,17 grandchildren, his sisters, Teresa, Laura, and Hydi, his brother Randy, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ron will be laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary (3401 Highland Drive Salt Lake) at 2:00 PM April 6th, 2019. The viewing will also be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday April 5th, 2019.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019