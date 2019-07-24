|
|
Rory Brent Howells
(Rosey)
In loving memory of our father, son, brother, uncle & friend, Rory Brent Howells, who passed away July 18, 2019. He was born June 10, 1959 to Charles A. Howells and Carol Ann Howells.
Survived by his son Dustin Howells; 3 brothers; one sister; and many nieces and nephews who loved him to pieces. Preceded in death by his mom, Carol; and brother, Bert.
Services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 6-9:00 p.m. at Bert and Carol Howells house.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 24, 2019