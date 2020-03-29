|
Rose Ann Pilkington Nielsen
1935 - 2020
Our sweet mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on March 21st, 2020.
Rose Ann was born January 2nd, 1935 in Logan, Utah to Edward Denzil and Myrle Balls Pilkington. She spent her youth in Cache valley and had great memories of fishing and camping with her parents and brother Lynn. She graduated from Logan High and was named Delta Phi 'dream girl' her freshman year at Utah State.
In 1954 she moved to Salt Lake with her best friend to work at Sears, and secretly to look for husbands. Her plan worked as she soon met and started dating her 'dream guy' Glen Nielsen, a star athlete from East High, and returned missionary from New Zealand. Glen and Rose Ann were married in the Salt Lake Temple by Spencer W. Kimball on October 19th, 1956, and they served a service mission at temple square for several years. They made their home in Centerville, Utah for 56 years where they made many great friends, and raised their three children, Lani, Steve, and Mark.
Rose Ann was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully during her life. She was a great homemaker, cook, and seamstress, making most of Lani's clothes growing up, including her wedding dress. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spent many summers supporting her boys playing baseball. All her life she was known for her sweet smile, and kind, loving personality. After Glen's passing, she spent the last seven years at Fairfield Village retirement and memory care center. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers and their loving support.
Rose Ann is survived by her children Lani (Brad) Newton, Steve (Kristi), and Mark (Kim), 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Also, sisters-in-law, Marelyn (Kent) Nielsen, Bonnie (Bill) Evans, and many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by Glen, her parents, and brother Lynn.
Private graveside services held at the Centerville Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020