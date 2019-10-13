|
Rose Ann
Potkins-Bracken
1938 ~ 2019
Rose Ann passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1938 to William Stokoski and Stella Kozier in Pennsylvania. In her final memorable days, she was happily married to Byron Bracken. Rose Ann loved to go dancing, shopping, reading, word searches and playing solitaire. She was always ready with a camera and capturing every memory she could. She was the queen of style and spunkiness. She loved being active and on the go and was the life of the party.
She is survived by her children: Cynthia Stueben, Pamela Johnson-Smith, and Kenneth Johnson; five grandchildren: DeYonna, Kapreece, Morgan, Brendon, and Caiden; her great-grandchild: Jordyn; and her husband, Byron Bracken. She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother Ronald, Clarence Ellis, Harry Higgins, Gennady Potkins, and many loved friends.
Join us for a celebration of her life on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 So. State Street in Murray, UT. A viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. with services from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Charleston City Cemetery in Heber City at 2:30 p.m., followed by a reception/dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the ward building located at 3372 So. Merry Lane, West Valley City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019