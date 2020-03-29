Home

Rose Catherine Smith


1930 - 2020
Rose Catherine Smith Obituary
Rose Catherine Smith
1930 - 2020
Rose "Rosie", beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, passed away in her sleep on March 25, 2020 at home. She was born on January 8, 1930 in Kirk, CO to Josephine and Tony Strick. As a young woman, she loved her parents farm. This is where she met and married James C. Smith. They moved to Goodland, KS raising 3 young children. Later they settled in Murray, UT and Rose continued raising the children while helping Jim start his own heating and air conditioning business. Rose later started her own business, Town and Country Bowling Lanes.
Rose was a long and outstanding member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She is best known by her family and friends as a strong, independent woman and a kind and giving soul. She will be truly missed.
Rose is survived by her children Linda Morrison, Jim Smith, and Nancy Smith, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother. She is rejoined happily with her husband, brothers, sisters and grandchildren Josh and Brandy.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020
