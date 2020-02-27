|
1928 ~ 2020
Rose Eschler Willsey Hall, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Bountiful,Utah. She was born on April 26,1928 to Victor and Ruby Eschler in Green River, Wyoming. She was raised in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ogden High School in 1946. She married William (Bill) Willsey in 1948 and had two sons, Gordon and Michael. She married Richard Hall in 1957 and had three more children, Stephen, Susan and Jeffrey.
Rose was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her life and she loved them deeply. She was always there for all and any of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids no matter what. She had an open door to anyone who needed her. She had a feisty, witty fun side when she wanted. She was truly the center of her family.
She is survived by husband Richard, children Gordon Willsey, Stephen Hall, Susan (Bob) Noble, and Jeffrey Hall. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, 1 brother, husband William (Bill), son Michael, and 1 great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 North 400 East, Bountiful, Utah, where friends may visit family from 9:30- 10:30 am prior to services.
Her family would like to thank Summit Home Health Care and Hospice and Visiting Angels for their kind and loving care of our mother.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020