Rose Margaret Roybal Lobato Humes
1926 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt born September 1, 1926, passed away peacefully November 1, 2020. She is survived by her children Richard (Libbie) Lobato, daughter-in-law Carol Lobato, Catherine (Terry) Camac, William Lobato, Robert Lobato, James Lobato, and stepchildren Bernie, Todd, and Suzy Humes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Humes, and children Margaret Ann Martinez and son-in-law Luis Martinez, Dale Lobato, and Leonora Barela. She had numerous siblings, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Her children were her greatest accomplishment. For the full obituary, see www.MemorialUtah.com
.