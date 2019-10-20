Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
3560 West 3650 South
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Rose Marie Buchowski


1930 - 2019
Rose Marie Buchowski Obituary
Rose Marie Buchowski
Feb 27, 1930 ~ Oct 1, 2019
Rose Marie died peacefully at Pacifica Millcreek Senior Living on October 1, 2019.
Beloved wife of Jerry Buchowski, who passed away in 2008; sister of David (Ruth) Samson and Bill (Cheryl) Samson; sister-in-law of Linda Wojciechowski (Earl); aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Rose Marie grew up in Detroit and worked as a secretary in various insurance company headquarters, then at Michigan Meals on Wheels. She and Jerry moved to Salt Lake City when they retired, having enjoyed skiing in the Utah mountains during their previous years living here. She was honored by Meals on Wheels-Salt Lake County as an outstanding volunteer for her decades-long dedication; she was a valued league bowler; and a Bible study member at her church in West Valley City and at Pacifica. Rose was a Lifetime Member of American Legion Holladay Post No. 71 where she enjoyed playing Bingo and serving as Mrs. Santa Claus each Christmas.
Her cheerful, generous spirit will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 3560 West 3650 South, West Valley City. A visitation will begin at 9:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and "T" Street, Salt Lake City. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Memorial donations in her name can be made to the Humane Society of Utah (4242 South 300 West, Murray UT 84107) to honor her love of dogs.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
