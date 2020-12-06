Rose Mary Holmes1961 ~ 2020Our beloved Rose passed away on November 30, 2020 at the age of 58 peacefully in her home in Riverton, Utah. Rose had been experiencing some health concerns.She is survived by her husband John Holmes, her children Maurice and John Holmes, her sister Delores Coggins and her two brothers Curtis Mace and Samuel Mace. Preceded in death by her father Clem Mace, her mother Ruth Ferry Mace and her sister Jerry Marie Ditzer.Due to COVID-19 there will be no services. We will notify everyone for a celebration of life at a later date.