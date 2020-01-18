|
Roseann (Cluff) Throne
May 12, 1954 ~ Jan 9, 2020
Roseann Throne passed away peacefully at the Intermountain Medical Center, at the age of 65, after battling many medical issues throughout her life. Roseann was a kind woman and a practiced artist who loved horses and music by Frank Sinatra and John Denver. She enjoyed pictures of Christ, the smell of flowers, and her cat, Black Velvet.
She was survived by her father Don C. Cluff, brother Dan R. Cluff, sister Ellen D. Cluff Williford, nephews John D. Cluff and Jacob I. Williford, and her niece Karen Cluff. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Lois Cluff. Special mention to her longtime friend Virlee Baker.
Responses may be given, if desired, on the Holbrook Mortuary website at https://www.holbrookmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020