1953 ~ 2019
Roseanna Mounts Massey passed away on February 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born on April 12, 1953 in Bishop, California. She enjoyed hunting, playing pool, horses, crocheting, knitting, growing her gardens, and many other hobbies. She had a great smile and was a loving caring person who cared deeply for her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Reed Massey, her grandson Benjamin Marty Bloom, her mother Gloria Mounts (Kilpatrick), her father Ransom Mounts, and her sister Mary Lanette Baker. She was survived by her children Tressy Kip, Jeremy Kip, Leslie Kip, Travers Massey, eight grandchildren, two brothers, and two sisters. There will be a service to celebrate her life on March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery located at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019