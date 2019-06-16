Home

Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Green Cemetery
9200 W. 3500 S.
View Map
Rosella Kilpack Obituary
Rosella LaRue Hiatt Kilpack
"In loving memory"
Rosella LaRue Hiatt Kilpack, 93, passed away June 14, 2019. She was born July 15, 1926 in Salt Lake City to Floyd Ellis and Anna Nilsson Hiatt. She married William D. Kilpack July 26, 1944; he died in 2014.
Rosella is survived by children, William Jr. (Jan), Darrell "Condemned", Kevin, Debra (Torsten) Andersen, and James (Diane); 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Green Cemetery, 9200 W. 3500 S. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019
