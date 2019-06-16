|
Rosella LaRue Hiatt Kilpack
"In loving memory"
Rosella LaRue Hiatt Kilpack, 93, passed away June 14, 2019. She was born July 15, 1926 in Salt Lake City to Floyd Ellis and Anna Nilsson Hiatt. She married William D. Kilpack July 26, 1944; he died in 2014.
Rosella is survived by children, William Jr. (Jan), Darrell "Condemned", Kevin, Debra (Torsten) Andersen, and James (Diane); 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Green Cemetery, 9200 W. 3500 S. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019