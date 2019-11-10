|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed peacefully away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 88 from a prolonged illness. Rosemarie Samuelsen was born on December 30, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Danish immigrants Wilford Lars Ferdinand Samuelsen and Valborg Anderson. Rosemarie was raised in a loving family in the Sugarhouse area of Salt Lake City, with her beloved sisters June (Harris) and Kathleen (Taggart) with whom she remained best friends throughout life. Rosemarie attended South High School and the University of Utah. She married Howard Ray Wallace, the love of her life, on March 22, 1958. Howard and Rosemarie raised three boys, Brian Howard, Jeffery Scott and David Andrew Wallace. Howard and Rosemarie were married nearly 50 years at the time of Howard's passing in 2008. The family is sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Rosemarie loved music and was a charter member of the Salt Lake Symphonic Choir with whom she sang for 50 years. Rosemarie focused her entire life on practicing her faith and serving family, friends and numerous others. So many have been blessed by her warmth, spunk and hospitality. More than anything, she loved having her family near. Rosemarie has been and will continue to serve as a prime example of love, courage, hard work, positivity, loyalty, patience and a focus on what is most important.
Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister June. She is survived by loving family members, Wendy Smith (Stewart), Brian Wallace (Lisa), Jeff Wallace (Tammy), David Wallace (Marty) and her sister, Kathleen Taggart (Richard). She has 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Services will be held on Friday, November 15 at the Willow Creek 1st Ward on 2115 Sublette Place, Sandy, Utah, 84093. A viewing will be held 9:00 am to 10:30am and funeral services at 11:00 am. She will be interred beside her husband at the Utah Veteran's Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019