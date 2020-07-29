Rosemarie Santone Zito
1926 ~ 2020
Rosemarie Santone Zito, 94, passed away peacefully at home in Taylorsville, Utah on July 25, 2020. Born in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 8th, 1926 to Charles Santone and Helen Laguardia Santone. She had one brother, Michael, and two sisters, Carmella (Draxler) and Dolores (Rainaldi). She was a graduate of Cyprus High School class of 1944. She married John J. Zito on June 16, 1947 in Magna, Utah at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Rosemarie worked for the Tooele Army Depot as an accounting clerk from 1944-1981. She was a devoted mother to son David (Linda) J. Zito. She was a loving grandmother to Stephanie (Mark) Sherrell, Kimberly (David,div.) Perrine, Jennifer Zito Williams, and Melissa (Tommy) Grames. She would later welcome great grandchildren, Ashlee (Cailee Steele) Perrine, Ryan (Andraya) Perrine, Skylar (Ian) Briggs, Jesse (Kim) Sherrell, Christian Perrine, Justin (Kylee) Sherrell, Abigail Perrine, Jacob Grames, and Lily Grames; and great-great grandchildren Riley and Ellayna Perrine.
No funeral service will be conducted due to concerns over Covid-19. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 31st at 11 a.m. at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 S Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123 For more information go to www.peelfuneralhome.com