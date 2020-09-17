Rosemary Grow
1929 ~ 2020
On September 15, 2020, Rosemary Grow, loving Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend, passed away due to her age.
Rosemary was born August 6, 1929 in North Java, New York to Harry Conroy, who passed away before she was born, and Irene Glenola Conley. Her mother took ill when she was young and then she was raised by her Aunt and Uncle. She left Warsaw, New York when she was 15 and moved across the country to Battle Mountain, Nevada where she worked for a few years until she moved to Salt Lake. She worked at a restaurant called Hi-Jynx where she met a handsome young man who worked for Utah Power & Light. She married Ray Grow on May 16, 1958. They were together for 44 years until he passed in 2002.
Rosemary worked for a couple years until they had children and then she stayed home to raise them. She was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings. She would help with the PTA at the Elementary School. Ray and Rosemary raised Appaloosa horses and enjoyed going to horse shows. They met many great friends during their time with the Utah Appaloosa Horse Club. Mom spent many hours being the TAXI driver so we could go to dance and music lessons until we were old enough to drive, but you never heard her complain.
Mom took great pride in her cooking and cleaning. She made the best Cut-Out Cookies! She was always baking up something. Sheridan and KC would always ask her to make Chocolate Zucchini Cake for their birthdays and I would ask for Soda Cracker Pie. She had many great recipes that she would happily share. Mom loved a tidy house and yard. She also loved to get her hair done every week. She received many compliments on her hair.
Ray and Rosemary had the opportunity to travel the country in their motor home. Some of their favorite places were New York visiting family, Tennessee when they went to Dollywood, the Dakotas, Wyoming, Idaho and Nevada.
Rosemary is survived by her children: Terry (Pat), Raeann, Roxanne (Kelly), her grandchildren: Ed, Travis, Sheridan, and KC, her great-grandchildren: Kevin, Tyler, Taylor, and Lacie, her great-great-grandchildren: Zane, Kadon, Carson, and Kaleb, her brother Don Conroy, nieces and nephews, special nieces: Gloria, Claudia, Tina and Loraine Spiers, and many great friends whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray Grow, her brothers Jim and Claude, sister Eleanor, grandson Rodney, and special sister-in-law Nina.
Mom's out of her pain and dancing with Dad again!
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley on 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah at 1:00 pm. There will be a viewing on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Friday from 12:00-12:45 pm prior to the funeral. Interment at Redwood Memorial Estates. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
