|
|
1946 ~ 2020
Rosemary was such an amazing sweetheart, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her departure has left a hole in our hearts. She enjoyed life to the fullest and loved to be surrounded by family, friends, and most of all her grandkids.
Rosemary was born December 31, 1946, to Harold D. Haight and Margaret Harvey. She passed away unexpectedly in her home on May 1, 2020, with the love of her life John by her side.
In her love for her husband, her children grew up seeing the living model of lasting love, friendship, and marriage. As her family continued to expand Rosemary's love grew with each new daughter that joined the family by marriage. This represented the never-ending limits of her capacity to love, support, and embrace those she graced with her love and affection.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, John and children: Evan (Melissa), Brian (Jenn), and Doug (Jess). Grandchildren: Emily, Mason, Jameson, Oliver, Jayde, and Samuel. Her sisters: Diane Harris, Kathy (Gary) Hodgman. Sister-in-law, Nancy Haight, Brother-in-law, Pat Grennan (Jackie Bell).
We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. If you would like to be part of the celebration please notify Melissa at [email protected] with your information.
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation in Rosemary's name.
To view her full obituary, go to Dignitymemorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020