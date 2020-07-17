1/2
Rosemary Harowitz
1954 - 2020
Rosemary Harowitz passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 13, 2020. She fought a courageous battle with cancer and lost. She was born in Murray, UT on March 26, 1954 to Irving and Chloe Harowitz.
Rosemary attended Kearns High School, University of Utah and Westminster College where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management. In her professional career, she worked for multiple Companies. She was considered a valued and dedicated employee.
Rosemary had a passion for quilting and enjoyed making quilts for family and friends. She was dedicated and devoted to her faith. She loved to travel with family and friends.
She is survived by siblings, Judy (Roy) Kenney, Michael (Jayne) Harowitz, Tom (Nate) Harowitz and Nancy Mills and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, niece, great-niece and brother-in-law.
Special thanks to her Hospice Team (Brittany, Tara, Caitlin, Rebecca & Dr. Stephen B. Smith). Also, Utah Cancer Center, Dr. James Shortridge and Dr. William T. Sause.
To honor her request, a graveside service (no viewing) will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd. Taylorsville, UT. Services facilitated by Broomhead Funeral Home.
Please dress casually and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Primary Children's Hospital.
For more information and instructions on how to view the service via Zoom, please visit www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Leona Peterson
Friend
July 16, 2020
Rosemary was the kindest, sweetest and most generous person I have ever known. We worked together @ Boise for several years. I was fortunate enough to piece several quilts for Rosemary and absolutely loved the way her beautiful quilting just made them pop ! Her quilts will be treasured by so many for years to come. I will miss her for the rest of my life.
Ann Anderson
Friend
