Rosemary Lasko was a legend in Granite School District. A dedicated social worker who came to work early, left late, stopped to do home visits on her way home, and always went the extra mile to support children. She was an extraordinary clinician and the model which we fellow social workers built our own practice on. She was the ultimate multi-tasker juggling problems, programs, presentations, crises and needs with magical skill and precision. She developed numerous curriculums and shared her work generously. She was surrounded by children every minute of the day and was a tireless and trusted advocate for them. She worked wonders with behaviorally challenged children. Her influence was epic and her contribution unparalleled. It was a privilege to witness her greatness, to learn from her, and be her colleague and friend.

Bethany Johnson, Social Worker

Bethany Johnson

Coworker