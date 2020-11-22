1/1
Rosemary Lasko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Lasko
1953 ~ 2020
With tender regard, we announce the passing of Rosemary Lasko on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Rosemary was a beloved friend and social worker in Granite School District who influenced the lives of thousands of children.
For more information regarding her joy-filled life and to leave condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Rosemary Lasko was a legend in Granite School District. A dedicated social worker who came to work early, left late, stopped to do home visits on her way home, and always went the extra mile to support children. She was an extraordinary clinician and the model which we fellow social workers built our own practice on. She was the ultimate multi-tasker juggling problems, programs, presentations, crises and needs with magical skill and precision. She developed numerous curriculums and shared her work generously. She was surrounded by children every minute of the day and was a tireless and trusted advocate for them. She worked wonders with behaviorally challenged children. Her influence was epic and her contribution unparalleled. It was a privilege to witness her greatness, to learn from her, and be her colleague and friend.
Bethany Johnson, Social Worker
Bethany Johnson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved