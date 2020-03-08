|
|
Rosemary Payne
1933 ~ 2020
Rosemary Payne 86, began her journey of eternal life, joining loved ones who passed before her on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Rosemary was born to the late John and Rosina Esch on December 18, 1933 in Spalding, NE. She grew up as the second youngest of 10 children.
We have lost an incredible mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. We find ourselves saddened by the void she has left and honored by the impact she had on all of us. Rosemary's spiritual strength was extraordinary, which allowed her to raise 10 children alone. Her dedication to her faith in God helped her through some of the roughest times. She was the most unselfish and giving person, devoting her life to her children and grandchildren, and never turned away someone in need. After retirement she continued to give to others by volunteering at the food pantry and homeless shelters.
Rosemary's love for her children and family was unconditional and cannot be fully understood by a few words. Memorializing her thoughts in a short note she left for us to find expressing her love, she wrote, "I love each and everyone of you, please pray for the repose of my soul. You are all good children; tell my grandchildren and great grandchildren I love them and each holds a special place in my heart."
Rosemary will be remembered for her quick wit, heart of gold and her caring beautiful soul. Each of us holds special memories that will remain in our hearts until we are reunited with her.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters; Sherry Loving, Shelly Nastick (Dave), Shauna Prisbrey, Sheila Itokazu (John); sons Bill Payne (Tonya), Jerald Payne, Jay Payne, Earvin Payne (Erika), Jeffrey Payne (Rhonda) and Jameson Payne (Connie); and her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son John Gerard Payne, son in-law Dave Prisbrey, 6 brothers, 3 sisters and 1 grandchild.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish, 1375 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
The family is grateful for the condolences and in lieu of flowers donation may be made to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020