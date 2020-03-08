Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish
1375 Spring Lane
Salt Lake City., UT
View Map

Rosemary Payne


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Payne Obituary
Rosemary Payne
1933 ~ 2020
Rosemary Payne 86, began her journey of eternal life, joining loved ones who passed before her on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Rosemary was born to the late John and Rosina Esch on December 18, 1933 in Spalding, NE. She grew up as the second youngest of 10 children.
We have lost an incredible mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. We find ourselves saddened by the void she has left and honored by the impact she had on all of us. Rosemary's spiritual strength was extraordinary, which allowed her to raise 10 children alone. Her dedication to her faith in God helped her through some of the roughest times. She was the most unselfish and giving person, devoting her life to her children and grandchildren, and never turned away someone in need. After retirement she continued to give to others by volunteering at the food pantry and homeless shelters.
Rosemary's love for her children and family was unconditional and cannot be fully understood by a few words. Memorializing her thoughts in a short note she left for us to find expressing her love, she wrote, "I love each and everyone of you, please pray for the repose of my soul. You are all good children; tell my grandchildren and great grandchildren I love them and each holds a special place in my heart."
Rosemary will be remembered for her quick wit, heart of gold and her caring beautiful soul. Each of us holds special memories that will remain in our hearts until we are reunited with her.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters; Sherry Loving, Shelly Nastick (Dave), Shauna Prisbrey, Sheila Itokazu (John); sons Bill Payne (Tonya), Jerald Payne, Jay Payne, Earvin Payne (Erika), Jeffrey Payne (Rhonda) and Jameson Payne (Connie); and her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son John Gerard Payne, son in-law Dave Prisbrey, 6 brothers, 3 sisters and 1 grandchild.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish, 1375 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
The family is grateful for the condolences and in lieu of flowers donation may be made to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -