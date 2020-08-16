1/1
Rosemary "Rosie" Robertson
1934 - 2020
We announce with heavy hearts the passing of Rosie on the early morning of Aug. 11, 2020. However, there is peace knowing she found solace in The Lord's arms while in the care and comfort of her home, at the age of 85.
Our dearest Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend had many substantial foundations and achievements that helped shape her into the spirited woman we know and love.
Rosemary was born on Nov. 30, 1934 to Joseph and Clara Mages, in Ford County, Kansas. She grew up in Spearville, Kansas with 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
She met her first husband Phillip Lenz in 1949. They were married Aug. 4, 1953 and in their love they created two children, Jeanne and Tom. Phil died tragically in 1956.
She met Roy Evans in 1958 and married the same year on Dec. 28th. They created 5 more sons, Rick, Mark, Greg, Randy and Steve, and spent 27 wonderful years together until his untimely death in 1986. They had settled in Bountiful, Utah in 1966, where she became a staple to the community and Saint Olaf Catholic Church.
She married William Robertson on Oct. 7, 1989. They blended families adding 8 more children.
Rosie was accepting of anyone in her home. Her door was always open and she often hosted large holidays for her family and friends, filling her walls with the roars of laughter and love. She enjoyed traveling and nature. She and Bill spent time in Arizona every winter, basking in the change of scenery. She had an immense love for God and continuously taught those around her the importance of strength, passion, and faith.
She had been a key member of Saint Olaf Catholic Church. In 2013 she received The Madeleine Award in response to the valuable role she played with her dedicated service.
She was active in the Council of Women and was a previous aid in the scouting program and volunteered for Saint Olaf School.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Robertson; children, Jeanne (Larry) Cross, Tom (Ginger) Evans, Rick (Teresa) Evans, Randy (Stephanie) Evans; step-children, Gloria (Ken) Fullmer, Nancy McEwan, Mike Robertson, Pat (Joni) Robertson, Gina (Ernesto) Garza, John (Margaret) Robertson, Mary Eileen (Susan) Evans; 39 grandchildren, 58 great- grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, as well as countless relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her cherished former husbands; children, Mark Evans, Greg Evans, Steve and (wife) Kristy Evans; step-daughter, Deborah Vanderbur, step-son-in-law Mike McEwan; step-grandson, Jake Robertson; grandson, John Mark Evans; great-grandson, Timothy Riding; parents, Joe and Clara Mages; siblings, Alvin and (wife) Angie Mages, Marian and (husband) DelLoyd George, Jerry Mages, Joan and (husband) Ray Stacy; brother in law, Al Koechner, Tony and (wife) Marty Mages.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Saint Olaf Catholic Church, 277 E 1800 S, Bountiful, Utah, 84010. It will also be live streamed on the Facebook page 'St Olaf Catholic Church'. Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Saint Olaf Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Saint Olaf Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
