|
|
5/2/56 ~ 3/11/20
On March 11, 2020 the world lost a great man & our Heavenly Father gained a wise ass. In 1956 Ross Clayton was born to Ken & Ila Clayton in Salt Lake City, UT. Growing up in a family with 7 boys, Ross had many amazing stories to share but his life truly started in the Fall of 1975 when a fireball of a woman, red hair & all crashed into his life. Ross married his soulmate Shawn the Summer of 1977. It took only 10 short years for another smaller fireball to join the Clayton clan. Mom & Dad thought their life was complete but there was a hole to fill. In the Fall of 1990 perfection came into this world in the form of a son. Ross' life revolved around his family. Soon after the birth of his second child Ross was dealt a set of cards that even a pro would fold and hope for a better hand. With the strength of his family & a 2 year sentence Ross beat all the odds & spent the next 25 years watching, guiding & growing his family into the close knit crew we are today. Ross' life was a dream, a beautiful wife, a daughter to mirror her mother in beauty, brains & kindness. A charming Prince of a son said to be so handsome his radiance could be seen on a cloudy night. To top it all off heir to his throne in the form of a furry little buddy named Chug. Dad lived his life for the smiles. People always say their loved ones brightened a room, Ross truly entertained a room. Ross' wit could not be rivaled though many tried. This ability to make others laugh always outshined the rest. Hidden behind a bearded smile was a man few have seen & those who will never forget. I never realized how generous my father was until later in life. He donated to so many charities & made Christmas possible for so many faceless children & families. I can only imagine how grand the seat set aside for him & Chug in heaven must be. Dad was given 2 years, enough to help his daughter learn to read, son to walk & talk. Our Heavenly Father knew he had more to give to his family. Not only did he experience these things with his own kids, he experienced his legacy live on in the form of a fire headed grandson & sassy granddaughter. Ross will be greatly missed.
Ross is preceded in death by his mother (Ila) and father (Ken). He is survived by his wife Shawn, his children Samantha (Nathan), Seth (Jessica), 2 grandchildren; Madeline & Jack.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society of Utah, PO Box 573659, Salt Lake City, UT 84157-3659.
Due to the COVID19 virus we will be celebrating Ross' life at a future date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020