Ross Elmer Lloyd
1930 ~ 2020
Ross Elmer Lloyd passed away July 18, 2020 at age 90. Ross was born on January 10, 1930 in Logan, Utah to Elmer Haslam Lloyd and Orilla Kingsford Lloyd. He married Alice Ann White on February 3, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Ross is survived by his wife Alice; his children Lanette Sharp; Mark (Angie) Lloyd; Pamela (Brett) Meadows; Brent (Jennifer) Lloyd; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings and son Gregory Lloyd.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 S. Vine Street, Murray Utah. Due to COVID-19 we ask that only family attend and masks and social distancing guidelines are followed. Services will be live streamed. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com
