Ross V. Schoenfeld
1939 ~ 2020
Ross V. Schoenfeld passed away on Friday, June 26, at the age of 81 from renal cell cancer, with his daughters and loved ones by his side.
Ross was born March 22, 1939 in SLC, UT to Victor P. Schoenfeld and Mildred L. Winterowd Schoenfeld. He graduated from South High in 1957. Married Judy Barr, had two daughters, later divorced.
He was a machinist at Union Pacific Railroad for 25 years and also worked at several refineries. Ross loved hunting, fishing, drag racing, and flying/piloting with his brother, his best friend, Paul. His life was filled with adventure and he was a big prankster.
He was preceded in death by both parents and brother-in-law Ron Griffiths.
Ross is survived by his daughters Sherri (Bryan) Westegaard and their children Charae (Casey) Nielson and Derek (Allie) Westegaard; and Vicki (Don) Miller and their children Ryan (Kelci) and Katie (Montana) McCarty; 11 1/2 great grandchildren. Sisters Sharon Griffiths, Janet (Mark) Cowan, brother Paul (Penny) Schoenfeld, long-time girlfriend, Laraine Smith Burrows, his two 4-pawed girls Abby and Maggie and parrot Joe.
A wake will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 between 8 AM - 5 PM to make a reservation. The courtesy of wearing a mask is requested. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 7 at 1:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Ross can now say "He has now lived his WHOLE life in Utah."