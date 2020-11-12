Roxey Faye Rosenbaum Bradford

1928 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Roxey Faye Rosenbaum Bradford, our sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at her home on November 7th, 2020. She was loved by many.

She was born on March 4, 1928 in Delta, Utah to Benjamin Rosenbaum and Mary Alice Manning Rosenbaum. During Faye's younger years she lived in Delta, Utah, then in Spanish Fork, Utah. She graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1946. She attended Brigham Young University, and then married Howard Bradford in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on July 10, 1950. They were married 50 years before he passed away in 2000.

She was an active member of the local community and a voter registration volunteer for many years. A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many ways. She taught piano to her own children and others. She enjoyed working as an assistant librarian at Wasatch Junior High.

She loved quilting and needlepoint. Her family will always cherish the many beautiful and award-winning quilts she gave her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and a wonderful example of selfless devotion and kindness. She was gentle, soft spoken and had an infectious laugh. She will be missed by many.

Faye is survived by her brothers Neal (Martha) and Ray (Rose) Rosenbaum and by her (9) children: Diane, Joyce (Richard), David (Dorothy), Marsha, Gary (Pamela), Gloria, Jay, Trisha, and Wayne (Tina), (18) grandchildren and (12) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Mary Alice Rosenbaum, her husband Howard, and her oldest brother Var Rosenbaum.

Funeral services will be held this Saturday and Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.



