Dec. 30, 1930 ~ Oct. 14, 2020

Roy Alex Keir helped pioneer the then-new field of computer graphics, competed voraciously but ethically at everything he tried - bridge, racquetball, tennis and especially pinochle - and played in the Rose Bowl three times.

Roy was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Modesto, Calif., to Phillip Leroy Keir and Erma Coral (Graham) Keir and was raised in Modesto, where he was an academic prodigy and helped his father in his commercial refrigeration business. He earned a bachelor's degree at Caltech, where he developed an interest in aviation electronics and was first exposed to the power of computers - the room-sized mainframes of the 1950s. At Bendix Corporation, he led the team that designed the logic circuits for the G20, the first computer to replace vacuum tubes with transistorized modules.

Roy moved to the Rocky Mountains to teach logic design at the University of Utah and to continue his pioneering work in practical circuitry for integer arithmetic, publishing papers on fixed- and floating-point math. His focus on rounding error, representation, and drift error significantly advanced the effort to apply theoretical math to the then-ambitious goal of getting accurate results from digital computers. In his adopted hometown of Salt Lake City, he enjoyed the great outdoors and made lifelong friends through the Wasatch Mountain Club. His contributions to computer graphics are best remembered through his work at Evans and Sutherland, where he developed an algorithm to render fog realistically enough for pilots to train on simulators.

Best of all, he married a vivacious redheaded math teacher named Marilyn, who managed to give him his space yet kept him engaged in the world. They raised two sons, wurzel and Michael, and helped raise his daughter by his first marriage, Kathleen Anne. He was deeply gratified by his children's professional and military achievements, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in May 2020. In his later years, he served on the board of the Utah Tennis Association, became a bridge Life Master, took singing lessons to improve his sonorous bass voice, and wrote student-accessible graphics programming software, all before his brilliant mind was stilled by Alzheimer's disease.

Roy is survived by his devoted wife and caregiver, Marilyn Kay (Latham) Keir; his sons wurzel David Parsons-Keir (Susan) and Michael James Keir (Megan); his daughter Anne Christensen (Thor); his amazing grandchildren Laura, Muir, Madelyn, Larkin, and Olivia; and his beloved cats, Bordeaux and Bindi. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Betty (Keir) Walker, and his ex-wife Arlette (Downer).

As an undergrad at Caltech, Roy was best known on campus for his pranks, and he enjoyed recounting that while on the football team, he played three games at the school's home field, the Rose Bowl, with a crowd of 50 yelling "Go Tech!"

As Roy wished, his body has been donated to the University of Utah, and no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a worthy cause you care about or to the Gleeful Choir, Nuzzles & Co Pet Rescue, or Wasatch Mountain Club. Online condolences can be sent to RoysLastBridge@gmail.com.



