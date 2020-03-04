|
February 16, 1950 ~
February 27, 2020
Roy Dana Call (R.D.) husband, son, brother, uncle, professional actor and friend left this earth on February 27, 2020 after complications with recent back surgery.
He was born the 1st of four children to Jedd L. Call and Edith L. Coker Call in Ogden, Utah. Brother, Richard (Susette) Call, sisters, Quay (Gus) Burbank, Cindy (Larry) Thomas.
Roy married Nita Nickerson in 1972, later divorced.
We invite all family and friends to join us as we celebrate his life Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
A special thanks to all of R.D.s friends and family that loved him. He will be missed.
For a complete obituary and condolences go to:
www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020