Roy G. LeNeave
12/04/1939 -08/07/2019
CMSGT Roy G. LeNeave, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 79 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born on Dec. 4, 1939, Selma, North Carolina.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 12th, from 12-12:45 p.m. followed by services at 1 pm; Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery; 3115 East Bengal Blvd (7800 South), Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Internment immediately following. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019