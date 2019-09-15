|
|
Roy C. Hatch
1942 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Roy C. Hatch passed away in his sleep on September 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with diabetes, cancer, and other health challenges. Born on February 25, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lois Schultz and Roy C. Hatch Sr. Roy was raised in Copperton, Utah, graduated from Bingham High School in 1960 and married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Osborne. Roy was a journeyman electrician with Kennecott Copper, retiring in 1994. Roy grew up playing basketball, football, baseball and was an avid golfer with six holes-in-one to his credit. He loved traveling, especially loved visiting National Parks and spending his winters in St. George. Roy was most grateful and proud of his family, cherishing family get togethers. He took delight teaching all grandchildren to fish and play golf, with Luke becoming an excellent fly fisherman.
Roy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth; sons, Richard, Ronald (Barbara), and Jeff (Brenna); grandchildren, Amy (Dharshaun), Marlee, Luke, Arlo, Kasi, Morgan, Tyson, Bryce; great granddaughter, Jazmin; sisters, Kristin (Michael) Rinaldi, Jayne (Fred) Hile; brothers-in-law, John, Steven, and Doug Osborne. He was preceded in death by parents; and brother-in-law, Michael Osborne.
We wish to thank Intermountain Hospice for their compassionate care during the last four months. Roy has chosen to donate his body to the University of Utah body donor program in hopes of helping others.
A celebration of Roy's life will be held October 5, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Webster Center, 8952 W. 2700 S. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please donate to or treat your loved ones to lunch or dinner.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019