Roy E. Nichols
1926 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Our loving Dad, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Roy Earl Nichols passed away on September 28, 2019 at the age of 93 from a fall.
Dad was born February 1926 in Olathe, CO to parents George Washington Nichols and Helen Froom. He grew up on the family farm with his older brother Paul and sisters Lois and Rose. Shortly after graduation from Olathe High School he enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17, as part of the Greatest Generation. He served on the destroyers USS Yarnall and USS Lofberg in the Pacific, part of Admiral Halsey's 7th Fleet.
Dad married his high school sweetheart Bonnie Jean Smith, our Mom, in 1945 while on leave in San Diego, CA. After the war, they settled in Provo, UT and children Paul, Sharon, and Cathi soon followed. Dad later became a long-haul truck driver for Garrett Freight lines and retired after 35 years. Dad could fix almost anything; his work ethic being that if someone else could figure it out, he could too. He passed that example on to his children. His son credits Dad for teaching him the best work ethic one could ever receive: "Do your job right the first time."
Dad loved fishing; he and mom loved taking the grandkids fishing and camping in their motor home. Dad was an accomplished and self-taught photographer and enjoyed taking photos. Thanks, Dad, for the hundreds of priceless photos you took of our family, grandkids, and many family dogs. He loved genealogy and traced our family back to the 16th century.
After 45 years of marriage, he and mom divorced. He met Maxine Short in Yuma, AZ, and they married in August 1990. They were happily married for 25 years until her death in March 2014. Dad said she was the love of his life.
He is survived by his son Paul, daughters Sharon (Ibrahim) and Cathi, step children Bernie Horne (Linda) and Sue Box (Jim). He leaves behind seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was the last living child of his parents.
A viewing will take place Monday, October 7, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A service will then follow at the same location from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, where he will be interred next to his first wife Bonnie. Special thanks to the staff at Legacy House of Taylorsville and to Aspire Hospice for their loving care. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019