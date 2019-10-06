|
Royal Addy Armstrong
Nov. 16, 1932 ~ Oct 2, 2019
Royal Addy Armstrong died peacefully October 2, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by his family. Royal Addy Armstrong was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Arthur LeRoy Armstrong and Ruth Irene Addy Armstrong. He was the youngest of four children. Royal married the love of his life, Carma Farr Armstrong on March 23, 1956. Attended Granite High School Class of 1952, and University of Utah.
Royal is survived by his eternal companion Carma Farr Armstrong and by six of their seven children; R Ann Colby (Doug), Laura J. Best (Kent), Lisa G Hermansen (Michael), Shay K. Lund (Greg), Royce A. Armstrong (Michelle), Karen R. Gundersen. 21-grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with more on the way. He will be greeted by his parents and siblings, his sweetheart daughter Jolyn Armstrong, and grandson's Brant A. Best and Joseph D. Colby. We agapé you Dad!
A viewing will be held Monday, October 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville. Funeral Services will be held October 8th at 11:00 am at the Cottonwood 5th Ward building 6350 So. Rodeo Lane, Cottonwood Heights. A viewing will take place from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Interment at Redwood Memorial Estates.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019