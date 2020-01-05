|
|
Royal Armal Young
2/16/1940 - 12/30/2019
Fought a 5 year courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home December 30, 2019. Roy was born February 16, 1940 in Salt Lake City, UT to Royal A. Young and Alta L. Maxwell. He was married to Carol Lee Varney for 60 years and happily resided with his wife in South Jordan, UT for the past 55 years. He retired from Kennecott after working there for 38 ½ years. As an avid outdoorsman, Roy enjoyed riding horses in the mountains, hunting and fishing, as well as snowmobiling, riding ATVs, tinkering with his tractor, or spending time in the garage. Most of all he loved spending those times with his family and friends. Chariot racing was his ultimate passion and he accomplished his greatest dream when he won the World Championship in 1990. Roy is survived by his wife, Carol Young, his children Julie Young, Richard Young, Terrie (Boe) Bland, grandchildren Dana Cleaver, Randy (Ashley) Cleaver, Tanesha and Braydon Bland, great grandchild Beau Ferman, and siblings Max (Betty) Young, and Linda (Ernie) Gates. Preceded in death by his parents Royal and Lorene Young and siblings Arlene Mckenna and Steven Young. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to his amazing friends for their support in efforts of improving his quality of life throughout the years. They would also like to express their appreciation towards U of U Huntsman Cancer Center, Valeo Homehealth and Hospice with their amazing staff, and Jon Williams with Homefront Personal Care. Funeral services will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11am with burial services held at South Jordan Cemetery to follow. A viewing will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6-8pm and Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10 - 10:45am, prior to services. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to U of U Huntsman Cancer Institute. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020