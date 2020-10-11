Ruben R Gallegos
1941~2020
Ruben passed away on October 6, 2020 in the ICU at Dixie Regional Hospital in St. George Utah. Ruben suffered greatly from the ravages of Covid-19 AND the separation from his loving family who were not allowed by his side.
Ruben was born August 27, 1941 in SLC Utah to Joe and Rose Gallegos. Ruben was the first Student Body President of Granger High School where he met and married his best friend and soul mate - Sandra Westbury. Ruben served his community from 1966 to his retirement in 1990 at the SLC Fire department where he gained many lifetime friends who shared a bond that will never be broken.
After mom died in 2016, dad moved to Mesquite, NV where he met his "lady friend Linda". They spent countless hours singing karaoke, listening to Jazz music and playing with her furry companion, Charlie. Dad loved to golf and "tinker" in his garage. He was known to have a mini hardware store in his garage.
Ruben leaves behind his inconsolable children, Angie (Rob) and Jeff; sisters Shirley (Jerry) and Paula; grandchildren Kody (Chelsie), Chantil, Drew (Sydney), Bree, Azure and McCoy; 6 Great Grand Children and countless other family and friends that adored him. Dad had many tribes that held him in their hearts. Ruben is proceeded in death by his wife of 55 years, Sandra; his Daughter, Dena, his granddaughter Maquelle, parents and all his brothers.
Family members believe Ruben's death was needless! We are extremely grateful to the doctors and nurses in the ICU unit at Dixie Regional for holding our hands through this nightmare.
In dads' own words "Sure are glad you had a chance to see me." We are all better humans for having that chance to see you Dad! You had a huge impact on so many people.
A viewing and celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 at Lake Hills Memorial - 10066 South State Street. The burial will immediately follow. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Services will be live streamed via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/8012981564