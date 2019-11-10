|
Ruby LaVon Robinson Hall
1930-2019
Ruby LaVon Robinson Hall "An awesome woman", died November 6, 2019, peacefully at home with loved ones around her, at the ripe old age of 89.
Born to William Theodore and Sarah Beatrice Gibson Robinson on September 11, 1930 in Hillard, Wyoming. She lived in the Rose Park area, of Salt Lake City, for the past 60+ years.
She endured to the end with faith. Once again, she is with her eternal companion of 62 years, Glade Gates Hall, who preceded her in death December 27, 2017.
Ruby was a woman of service. Serving in the primary organization for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, starting in 1959, teaching the Rainbows, Stars, Co-pilots and Targeteer classes. She was Regional President for the Special Needs Primary and a data entry clerk for the church. She served with her husband, as missionaries at Welfare Square, in the bakery and dairy departments for several years. She knitted many sweaters, slippers, beanie hats, embroidered and crocheted pillow cases for every member of her family including nieces, nephews, and neighbors and put together many, many, many quilts.
She raised 6 faithful children: Dale (Patti) Hall, Sharon (David) Durr, Ruth (Cory) Higgins, Reid (Eileen) Hall, Brenda (Dale) Neilson and Lavon (Glenn) Berg. She was a wonderful Grandmother to 30 and Great Grandmother to 68. She will be sorely missed.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Glade Gates Hall, parents: William Theodore and Sarah Beatrice Robinson, brothers: Henry, George, Lyle, sister: Ila and Son-in-law Dale Neilson. She is survived by her children, brothers: Wayne, Emory, and sister: Doris.
A viewing will be held Monday, November 11, 6-8pm at Larkin Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, November 12, 11am with viewing one hour before, being held at the Rose Park Stake Center, East Chapel, 760 North 1200 West.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the hospice team who helped care for their mom. Thank you Christie, Teresa, Laura, and especially Nickson.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019