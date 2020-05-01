|
|
Ruby Ellen Oliver Hamp
Happiness is spelled
F-A-M-I-L-Y
Kearns, UT-Ruby Ellen Hamp, 84 years old, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on the beautiful spring morning of April 29, 2020.
Ruby was born on August 16, 1935 in Grantsville, UT to parents Arthur Thomas Oliver and Evaline Lavina Steele. She graduated from Grantsville High School where she had been involved in many school activities and served as a Student Body Officer. She married the one true love of her life, Floyd Walter Hamp on Sept. 11, 1953 in the Grantsville 2nd Ward church. They were married happily for 52 years before his death in 2005, then sealed for eternity in 2007. They had 3 great children: F. Dan, Mike A., and Shawna L. They are all good people that have made her very proud.
Ruby was very active in her community including her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has served in many callings in almost all organizations. Her favorites were the ones where she could write plays and programs. She loved to write. She has written many short stories and poems, including 14 melodramas performed in the Kearns 21st ward. She loved doing ceramics, tole painting, and gardening among many other hobbies. She worked for the Granite School Dist. As a para-educator for 32 years and loved every year of it. Her family was always the most important and best part of her life. She loved being a wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She loved the Lord and the gospel. She couldn't have made this journey through life with happiness without them. In her 20 years of service in scouting she received the District Award of Merit, The Silver Beehive, and the Silver Beaver (Highest award in cub scouting).
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Floyd Walter Hamp; her daughter Shawna Lynn Hamp; her daughter-in-law Colleen Hamp; and 6 of her siblings, Elden, Dortha, Ruth, Winona, Alice, Jeanette. She is survived by her brother Lynn Oliver; her two sons Floyd Dan Hamp and his step children Bobbie Shumway Tak her children, Sydney and Lily, Shane Shumway; Mike (Lorraine) Arthur Hamp, their children Ella Marie (Bryan) Evans, their children Ella and Bryan, Kathleen (Alexander) Ann Young, Brenda Michelle Jones her children, Carter and Killian, Mike (Ashlee) Walter Hamp, Dustin (Leslie) Oliver Hamp their daughter Laila, Heather (Zachary) Dawn Webber.
An evening viewing will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the same location at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow. Due to the landscape of COVID-19, Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries is offering a free live-stream of the graveside service. To participate in the service from your own home, please view the instructions at MemorialUtah.com on her obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 1, 2020