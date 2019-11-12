|
|
Reiner Rüdiger Prawitt
1943-2019
Reiner Rüdiger Prawitt, born May 18, 1943 in Neuhauser, Germany, faithfully completed his work on this earth at home on November 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was surrounded by his loving wife Judy, sister Karin, his six children, and their families.
Reiner's parents and family immigrated to the United States when he was 6 years old. As a young boy, he had to face the challenges of learning English and forging a life in a new country. Growing up, he learned to work hard as his family struggled to make ends meet in a post-war environment. He easily made and enjoyed many friends due to his precocious and fun personality. He was very involved in school and served in student government in his junior and senior years. Always gifted athletically, he was offered multiple athletic scholarships to several universities, but chose to accept a full-ride football scholarship to the University of Utah. His love, though, was wrestling, and he enjoyed wrestling on the University team, as an all-American, receiving an invitation to the US Olympic trials. In 1965 he married his sweetheart and childhood friend, Judy Hooton, in the Salt Lake Temple. He completed his bachelor's and master's degrees at the U and enjoyed a career in education, teaching and coaching for 22 years. He transitioned to a career in pharmaceutical sales for 18 years and enjoyed many rich opportunities and relationships during this time. As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he devoted his life to helping and serving others and lovingly ministered in any position to which he was called. Reiner enjoyed a life full of many activities including sports, racquetball, fishing, running, skiing, and camping. He loved to make people happy, saying it was his goal to make others smile. He championed fatherhood and considered his greatest accomplishment that of raising his children and watching his family grow and thrive. He will forever be remembered for his fierce love and devotion to his wife and as our hero and superman.
Reiner is survived by his eternal, enduring companion of 54 years, Judith Hooton Prawitt and their children Paul (Kerri) Prawitt, Holly Jones, Bret (Wendy) Prawitt, Melisa (Kris) Wilde, Tyler (Farah) Prawitt, and Brianne (Eric) Benson, 22 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, as well as his brother Eckhardt Prawitt and sister Karen Hales.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Helene Prawitt, brother Gert Prawitt, and grandson Braden Jones.
Viewing to be held on Thursday, Nov 14, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens located at 1950 E.10600 S. in Sandy. Additional viewing on Friday, Nov 15, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 am in the Pheasant Pointe Stake Center located at 875 W 3200 N Lehi, Utah with funeral services following at 11:00 am.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the tremendous care given by the highly skilled team at the Loveland Clinic and Bone Marrow Unit at LDS Hospital. Their attention to detail and genuine concern for dad and our family provided comfort and peace during a tumultuous time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019