Rudolph Montoya
1949 - 2020
Rudolph Felix Montoya
1949 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-I Rudolph Felix Montoya was born 4/21/49 and left on 9/26/20 to rest for eternity. I loved and was loved by many family members and friends. Peace be with everyone.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 10/15/20 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held two hours prior starting at 9:00 AM at the same location. Face masks are required at all services per a Salt Lake County directive. To view live-stream of all services and the full obituary, please visit Memorialutah.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
