Rudolph Felix Montoya
1949 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-I Rudolph Felix Montoya was born 4/21/49 and left on 9/26/20 to rest for eternity. I loved and was loved by many family members and friends. Peace be with everyone.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 10/15/20 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held two hours prior starting at 9:00 AM at the same location. Face masks are required at all services per a Salt Lake County directive. To view live-stream of all services and the full obituary, please visit Memorialutah.com
.