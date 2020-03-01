|
1942 - 2020
Our beloved father, husband, and best friend Rudy Araktingi passed away on Feb. 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born on Feb. 20, 1942 to Blanche and Elias Araktingi, Rudy grew up in Lebanon, and came to the U.S. when he was 18 to attend college at LSU. He graduated from LSU with a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering, then went on to get his master's degree in Petroleum Engineering at West Virginia University. While studying there he met the love of his life, Gail Araktingi, and they married in 1972.
After receiving his master's degree from WVU, they moved out to Salt Lake City, where he worked for Northwest Pipeline. In 1982, they had their only child, Molly Araktingi. Molly was our pride and joy. He changed jobs and worked at Mountain Fuel the rest of his career. While at Mountain Fuel, Rudy earned an MBA from Westminster College. Job well done Rudy!
He loved his family very much, and any time he had he spent with them. He loved the mountains and would always go for drives up the canyon with his little girl. He loved to travel and loved cars, photography, skiing and tennis just to name a few. He will be sorely missed forever. We love you Rudy - forever and always.
A funeral Mass celebrating Rudy's life will be at Saint Jude Maronite Church, 5445 South 2700 West, Taylorsville, UT., on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. The viewing will by from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the services. Committal will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street, Salt Lake City, UT. A special thanks to Steve for our funeral services that are being handled by Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020