Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen LDS Chapel
2125 E. Evergreen Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evergreen LDS Chapel
2125 E. Evergreen Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen LDS Chapel
2125 East Evergreen Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Logan, Utah Cemetery
Rulon Dean Bickmore


1927 - 2019
Rulon Dean Bickmore Obituary
1927 ~ 2019
Rulon Dean Bickmore, 91, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully to Heaven on November 18, 2019. Born to Rulon Smith Bickmore and Pearl LaReta Wahlen, on December 20, 1927, in Logan, Utah. Married Ida Ludene Andrews on January 8, 1953, in the Logan Temple. Survived by children, Dean, Janice Warner (Byron, deceased), Craig (Lori), Janae Smith (Marty). Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11a.m. at the Evergreen LDS Chapel, 2125 E. Evergreen Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewings will be Friday from 6:00-8:00p.m. and Saturday 10:00-11:00p.m. Graveside services will follow Saturday at 3:00p.m. in the Logan, Utah Cemetery. For full obituary, see www.Premierfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
