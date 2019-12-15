Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Murray City Cemetery
5600 South Vine Street
View Map
Resources
1942 - 2019
Rulon Kent Page Obituary
Rulon Kent Page
5-22-1942 ~ 12-12-2019
Rulon Kent Page passed away December 12, 2019 in Murray, Utah at age 77. He was born in Provo, Utah on May 22, 1942, to Lendos Hyrum and Beth Howard Page. He married Carol Joyce Cox on August 7, 1965 and was sealed in the Provo Temple.
Rulon is survived by his spouse, Carol, and children: Lance (Kim), Lane (Leigh), Lyle (Heather), and Lindy (Josh) Silverstein; 6 grandchildren; sister, Lenene Badham; and brothers, Randy and Howard.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dick.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street, with a viewing on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State St., Murray.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
