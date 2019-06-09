|
|
Rulon Keith Knowlden
In Loving Memory
Salt Lake City, UT-Rulon Keith Knowlden passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 1, 2019 at the age of 90. Keith was born to Lewis Edward Knowlden and Marvel Leona Clark Knowlden on May 10, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served in the United States Navy Reserves, the United States Navy, and Utah National Guard as a young man. He later worked for Kennecott Copper Corporation as a haulage driver and retired after 30 years. Keith gave his free time to the Hunter Boys Baseball League as a volunteer, a coach, and an umpire. He was an avid bowler who won many league championships and enjoyed hiking as well as a good game of golf and pinochle. Keith married Arlene Adamson in 1953. They were married 41 wonderful years during which they raised three children. After Arlene's death, he married Faye Knittle. They were married for 21 years. Keith is survived by his three children, Keith Edward (Brenda), Mark Wayne, and Leann (Rob) Hansen, as well as four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Arlene, his second wife Faye and his brother Nyle.
He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony for his family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 9, 2019