Rulon Willard Dahl
1928 - 2019
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Rulon Willard Dahl passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. Rulon was born March 31, 1928 to Ethel and Guy Dahl. Rulon is survived by Donna Maxfield Dahl wife of 70 years, 4 children, 17 grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Cottonwood 5th Ward, 5913 So. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. A visitation will be held at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 and at the church on Friday one hour prior to services. Full obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 18, 2019