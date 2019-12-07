Home

Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Canyon Ridge Ward
2695 E 7000 S
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Canyon Ridge Ward
2695 E 7000 S
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Canyon Ridge Ward
2695 E 7000 S
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Rune G. Wallin


1926 - 2019
Rune G. Wallin Obituary
Rune G. Wallin
1926~2019
Rune Gunnar Wallin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, died of natural causes on Dec 2, 2019 at home with his family. He was born on Sept 17, 1926 to Esther Munther and John Hilmer Wallin in Stockholm, Sweden. He married Melva Rene Woodard on Nov 3, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. Services will be Mon, Dec 9 at 12 pm at the Canyon Ridge Ward: 2695 E 7000 S, Cottonwood Heights. Viewings will be Sun from 6-8 pm and Mon from 10:30-11:45 am, at the same church. Interment will be at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights.
For full obituary visit: www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
