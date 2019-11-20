Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Hillcrest Jr. High
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russ Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russ Groves


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russ Groves Obituary
Russ Groves
1960 ~ 2019
Russ Groves passed away the evening of November 15, 2019 in Murray, Utah. He was a father, friend, leader of his community, and veteran of the Fire Service. He is remembered eternally for his magnetic sense of humor and selflessness. Services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 9am at Hillcrest Jr. High, 178 E. 5300 S., Murray. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Russ' name to https://www.firehero.org/donate/ Full obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russ's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -