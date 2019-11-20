|
Russ Groves
1960 ~ 2019
Russ Groves passed away the evening of November 15, 2019 in Murray, Utah. He was a father, friend, leader of his community, and veteran of the Fire Service. He is remembered eternally for his magnetic sense of humor and selflessness. Services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 9am at Hillcrest Jr. High, 178 E. 5300 S., Murray. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Russ' name to https://www.firehero.org/donate/ Full obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019