Russ Thompson
Russ Thompson
1957 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Angels called back to heaven.
Russ G. Thompson was born September 30, 1957 to Marion G. and Arlyn B. Thompson in Salt Lake City, Utah.
As an avid sports fan, Russ was often found on the golf course or with a fly-fishing pole in hand. He graduated from Southern Utah University with his bachelor's degree. He later became a high school teacher and football coach for many years. Russ was known for his witty, well-timed jokes and was always ready to join his life-long friends in a competitive game of cards or video poker.
Russ is survived by his children, Karianne, Allison Bradshaw (Cade) , and Cole J. (Bayli), and sisters Shann LaVictoire (John) and Tracy Alger (Mike).
Celebrate Russ' life by making a donation in his name to fund Parkinson's research.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
