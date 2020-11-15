Russell Boyd Kenaston
1938 - 2020
Our beloved husband, dad, and grandfather passed away on November 11, 2020. Born August 5, 1938 in Twin Falls, Idaho, son of Boyd W. and Melba. Russ grew up in Salt Lake and married JoAnne Chorniak in 1959.
Professionally, Russ was a Tool and Die Maker. He was a perfectionist who loved cars, motorcycles, building his boat and other creative projects. Anything that was broken, he could fix. Russ was a real family man. He enjoyed camping, boating, and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne, sister Linda (Jim) Ray, daughters Lezlie, and Stacie (Troy), son Todd (Cindy), three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sons baby Alan and Troy and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.