Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
LDS church
5605 S. Vine St.
Murray, UT
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Midvale Cemetery
471 W. 6th Ave.
Midvale, UT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
741 E. Verona Meadows Ct.
Murray, UT
Russell Carl Jensen Obituary
Feb 26, 1931 - April 22, 2019
Russell Carl Jensen greeted this world on February 26, 1931, in Midvale, Utah, already in possession of an insatiable curiosity that lasted throughout his life. His passion for knowledge took him through his doctorate degree at the University of Utah, and on to Yale University, where he was an Assistant Professor in the Physics Department. Russell moved back home to Utah so he could work on various aspects of missile systems at Hercules Bacchus Works, where he stayed until retirement. After retirement from Hercules, he continued to work as a contractor, designing optics testing facilities until 2008.
Russell loved to cook and enjoyed learning new techniques and recipes. He loved his family, and enjoyed sharing with them his passion for hunting, fishing and many other outdoor activities. Throughout his life, nearly everything he did was accomplished with a sense of fun and humor, and was informed by his fundamental kindness.
Russell is survived by his children, Todd (Kim) Jensen, Laura (Dean) Workman, and Kim Rioux, his stepchildren, Randy (Chris) Dayton, Brad Dayton, Denise (Robert) Wiley, and Mark (Deanne) Ashbocker, He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Maxine, parents Arthur and Lodema Jensen, and brothers Gordon and Clair.
A viewing will be held at the LDS church 5605 S. Vine St., Murray on Saturday, April 27 at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held 12:00 PM at Midvale Cemetery, 471 W. 6th Ave. Midvale. Following Interment there will be a celebration of his life 1:30 PM at 741 E. Verona Meadows Ct., Murray.
Please share your photos and memories and view an extended obituary at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
