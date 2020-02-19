|
Russell "Russ" Harry Carlson
1935 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Russ was born the day after Christmas, December 26, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Harry O., and Emily M. Meacham Carlson, he passed away on February 14, 2020. His family lived in Richfield, Utah, while his father served in World War 2. He attended West High School. After High School, he married Patsy J. Madil, and they had three beautiful children, Susan Kay, Robert Russell, and Janice Rae. Later, Patsy and Russ divorced. Russ was a Painter with P&W Painting, then E&R Painting, and owned his own business for a while then later taught painting at Clearfield Job Corps Center for 10 years until his retirement. Russ met Joan Rushton and they were married in 1982. They met each other at a singles square dancing class. Russ and Joan enjoyed 38 years together and spent most of them camping, boating, and traveling. They danced together every weekend for many years. Russ was a very kind person who loved children and dogs, and was always helping others. Anything that had four wheels was a passion, cars, trucks, and atv's. The one thing that caught everyone's attention is that Russ had beautiful blue eyes that reflected his love and gentle kindness. He leaves behind his wife, Joan Rushton-Carlson, Taylorsville, UT. Sister Janene Carlson, Phoenix, AZ, Son Robert "Bob" (Tami Naccarato), Sandy, UT, daughter Janice Purser, Salt Lake, UT, six grandchildren: Mindy (Bryan) Story, Wyoming, Chelsea Purser, Salt Lake, UT, Jeremy (Chelsey) Carlson, West Jordan, Utah, Jimmy (Jill) Carlson, West Jordan, UT, Cody (Brooke) Carlson, Sandy, UT, Jason (Bailey) Carlson, Sandy, UT, great grandchildren: Zackary, Gracie Jo, Hunter, Kayson, Corbin, Michael, Cara, Alexander, Natalie, Brittany, Mackenzie, Tavin, Talon, and Harper.
Step children: Kevin Rushton, Price, UT, Troy (Dorcas) Rushton, Park City, UT, Tari (Keith) Jensen, Midway, UT. Step grandchildren: Merl (Courtney) Rushton, Price UT, Amber (Bob) Williams, Trenton Rushton, Park City, UT, Cody (Kasta) Jensen, Erie, CO, Kenzie (Andy) Alldredge, Herriman, UT, Casey Jensen, Midway, UT. Step great grandchildren: MJ, Collin, Kristopher, Blaine, Reegan, Braxton, Torsten, Tatum, Paislee Jo, Cohen, Easton. Loved ones that have gone before: his parents Harry and Emily, sister Mary Ann, and daughter Susan Kay Langston.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM, with the funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM at Blake Heights Ward 5775 South 2700 West, Taylorsville, Utah 84129. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
You will always be in our hearts and memories. Love you, Dad!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020