1939 ~ 2020
Russell Edwin Schneider, surrounded by family moved on to his next great adventure on 3/28/2020. He was born on 7/10/1939. Preceded in death by his wife and his eternal companion Kathleen Hatton Schneider whom he married on 9/30/1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. His favorite pastimes were golfing, scouting and spending time in the mountains. He was an active member of the LDS Church where he served in numerous roles including Bishop. He spent 38 years in the aerospace industry as a rocket scientist. Russell is survived by his four children; Scott (Karla), Jeff (Susan), Jill Eldred (Marlin), Sherilyn Joosten (Troy), 24 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren who were the joy of his life.
To keep his memory alive, we ask you to share with his family about his life experiences and bucket list. Dad's last request was that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in his name. (https://give.huntsmancancer.org/page/5121/donate/1?chain) In the comment section, please specify the donation is for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Due to the COVID-19 situation, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020