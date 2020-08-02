1/3
Russell Ernest Warburton
1930 - 2020
Russell Ernest "Ernie" Warburton
1930~2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Ernie Warburton, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020, at the age of 90. Born January 9, 1930 to Thomas DeWitt and Clara Ethel Frost Warburton of Grouse Creek, Utah, he was the youngest of six children.
While attending Weber State, he met Jacklyn Payne. They were married on June 28, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and celebrated 69 years of marriage together. They lived, worked and raised their family in Idaho, Montana, Arizona, Oregon, California, Colorado and Utah. Ernie lived a wonderful life, he deeply loved his wife and family. He was always a gentleman.
Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, parents, siblings, and one grandson. He is survived by his five children; Judy Terry (James), Kaye Christensen (Mark), Paul Warburton (Annette), Thomas Warburton (Shawna), Richard Warburton (Jacqueline), 20 grandchildren, and 56 great grandchildren.
Due to the current health environment the family has chosen not to hold a public viewing. A private family service will be held on Saturday, August 8th. Ernie will be laid to rest at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
The family gives thanks to those who served him from The Ridge Cottonwood and Bristol Home Health.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
