1952 ~ 2019
If you are reading this, it means that either my lungs, heart or liver has finally given up. Who can blame them, they served me well.
I was born April 9th, 1952 to Kenneth K. and Donna R. Samuels. I died August 22nd, 2019. I was born at the Tooele Army Hospital and raised in the Salt Lake Valley. Attended local schools and graduated from Highland High School in 1971. Married Karen McOmie in 1973. We were together for 29 years. Our union resulted in the birth of two sons, Willie and Sam. The two greatest kids a man could ever wish for. I have been preceded in death by my father and my little brother, Brian. I am survived by my mother "Mummy", sons and daughter in law, Laurel, and two grandchildren, Westin "My Buddy" and Lauren "Lulu", my sister Debbie (Terry Norman), nephew Chad (Alissa) and niece Lisa (Scott Sweeney). Lastly, I must say goodbye to Mo. A lady who has been a great help and comfort to me. Thank you, we had some good times.
It is my wish that there be no viewing or funeral. I have decided to finally get out of here. By the time you read this the boys will have taken me to the beach. Well, I guess at this point I just have one last thing to say --- "Spaniels".
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019